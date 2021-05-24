Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

