Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.