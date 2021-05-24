Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

