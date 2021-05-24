Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 107,772 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 107,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

SPEM stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

