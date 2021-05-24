Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – DiamondRock Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DiamondRock Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – DiamondRock Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DiamondRock Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

4/28/2021 – DiamondRock Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DRH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 2,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,298. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.