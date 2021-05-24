Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN):

5/21/2021 – Grid Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

5/13/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Grid Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

5/7/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Grid Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

5/4/2021 – Grid Dynamics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $857.02 million, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,412 shares of company stock worth $814,226. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

