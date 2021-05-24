Realio Network Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004715 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $621,668.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00373735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00179911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003505 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00817108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

