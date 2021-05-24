Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,280.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $24,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Reading International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

