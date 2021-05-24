RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

RMAX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.00. 57,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $650.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.