Raymond James Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

