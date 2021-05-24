Raymond James Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.22. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.