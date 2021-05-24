Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.01.

HBM stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.33 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -14.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28. Also, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

