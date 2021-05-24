Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,426,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

