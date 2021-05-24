Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:RQIH traded down GBX 8.94 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 162.06 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 252,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,623. The company has a current ratio of 642.09, a quick ratio of 642.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.05. The company has a market cap of £444.45 million and a P/E ratio of 45.02. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 125.78 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.