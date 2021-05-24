Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE RL traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

