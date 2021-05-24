Raiden Network Token (RDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $965,917.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $965,917.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00181410 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.