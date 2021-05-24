R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,767,172.55 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

Shares of RRD opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

