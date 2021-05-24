Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

