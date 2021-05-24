Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,283 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

AGCO opened at $132.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,095 shares of company stock worth $9,232,105. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

