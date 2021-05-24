Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 10,389 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

