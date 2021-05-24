Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

