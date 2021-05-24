Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.33.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 233,797 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

