Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $47,310.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 279,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

