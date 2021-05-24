Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Cut by Analyst

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Unique Fabricating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.