Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

