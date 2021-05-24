Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,006,636 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,972,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,006,636 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $676,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.36. 41,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,782,660. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

