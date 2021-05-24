Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $411,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,658.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 225,997 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,254,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,937 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 103,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,991.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. 633,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,551,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

