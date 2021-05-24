Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 9.34% of Triple-S Management worth $57,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

