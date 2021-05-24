Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $203.52 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $203,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.06. 9,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

