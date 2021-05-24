Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,996,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,862,918 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 4.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,116,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 439,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855,617. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

