Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.38% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $84,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

FMBI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,809. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

