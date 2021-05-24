PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.