PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $34.60 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.