PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $34.60 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.