Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

PEG opened at $63.02 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

