Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.
PEG opened at $63.02 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
