Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.30

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 1445126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

