Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $112.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $145.11. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

