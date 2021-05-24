Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $34.28

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.56. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.