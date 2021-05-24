Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 800 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.15 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

