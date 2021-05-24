Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 17,301 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.