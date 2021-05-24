Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

