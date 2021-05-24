Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,293.38 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,377.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.