Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $783,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

