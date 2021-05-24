ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.
ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile
