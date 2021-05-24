ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

