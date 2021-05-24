Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

