Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $69,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

