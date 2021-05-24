Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,620,000.

IGIB opened at $59.78 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

