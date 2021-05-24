Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

