Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $178.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

