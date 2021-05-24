Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

