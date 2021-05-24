Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

